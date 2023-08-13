Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case
.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash
Deadly ATV Crash
Woman killed in crash involving ATV
Amber Spradlin's murder is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Murder investigation sparks mistrust in Floyd County officials
Strong storms knock out power Saturday across the mountains

Latest News

Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Students are excited for a new school year as they return to campus at Alice Lloyd College
Students move in at Alice Lloyd College
A man stole an ambulance while fleeing the scene of a car crash, starting a police chase and...
Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest
A man allegedly stole an ambulance at a crash scene in Arlington Virginia then led police on a...
VIDEO: Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before arrest
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash