Woman killed in crash involving ATV

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman has died after a crash involving an ATV, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers identified the victim as Susan Bays, 49.

Troopers say evidence shows the ATV hit an oncoming car Friday night just before 9 o’clock along Big Run Road.

Law enforcement says several others were seriously injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

