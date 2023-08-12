Strong storms knock out power Saturday across the mountains
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several rounds of severe thunderstorms rolled through the mountains on Saturday.
Here are the latest power outages as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon:
Jackson Energy
Laurel - 513
Clay - 117
Total: 630
Big Sandy RECC:
Johnson - 387
Floyd - 59
Total: 446
Kentucky Utilities
Bell - 179
Harlan - 94
Laurel - 496
Wise - 22
Total: 791
Southern Kentucky RECC:
Pulaski - 1,145
McCreary - 46
Wayne - 14
Total: 1,205
You can check current outages on these websites:
