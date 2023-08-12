Strong storms knock out power Saturday across the mountains

(KTTC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several rounds of severe thunderstorms rolled through the mountains on Saturday.

Here are the latest power outages as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon:

Jackson Energy

Laurel - 513

Clay - 117

Total: 630

Big Sandy RECC:

Johnson - 387

Floyd - 59

Total: 446

Kentucky Utilities

Bell - 179

Harlan - 94

Laurel - 496

Wise - 22

Total: 791

Southern Kentucky RECC:

Pulaski - 1,145

McCreary - 46

Wayne - 14

Total: 1,205

You can check current outages on these websites:

Kentucky Power

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley Electric

South Kentucky RECC

