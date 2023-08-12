Perry County Public Library hosts Comic Calooza

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some folks got to attend a mini ComicCon event all without leaving the mountains this weekend.

Comic Calooza took place at the Perry County Public Library in Hazard on Saturday.

People were able to dress up as their favorite characters from the big screen, the small screen or just in general.

Jessica Chandler with the library said they had a great turnout for the free event.

“This is a chance for anyone that is not able to travel to go to a comic convention or an anime convention then they can come here to the library,” said Chandler.

Comic Calooza had vendors for people to shop for memorabilia, crafts and books.

“It’s really just a great opportunity to experience a comic con at a mini level instead of having to travel hours away,” said Chandler.

Officials with the library said they hope to be able to host the event again next year.

