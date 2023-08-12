Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.
The crash happened in the Gray community of Knox County.
Officials said a pickup truck left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.
U.S. 25E Northbound was closed as first responders cleared the scene, but KSP confirmed the road later reopened.
