Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash

.
.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers confirmed two people were killed in a crash Friday evening.

The crash happened in the Gray community of Knox County.

Officials said a pickup truck left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.

U.S. 25E Northbound was closed as first responders cleared the scene, but KSP confirmed the road later reopened.

