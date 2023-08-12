How parents can manage ‘back-to-school’ stressors

How parents can manage ‘back-to-school’ stressors
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School is back in session for thousands of Kentucky and Indiana students.

Many parents also feel extra back-to-school stressors at the beginning of the school year. The responsibility of early wake-ups, transportation, after-school extracurriculars and the general work-school balance are often a big change from the summer schedule.

Jonathon White is a licensed clinical social worker for Norton Healthcare. He said it’s important for parents to find little ways to manage the added stress.

He suggests easy, deep-breathing exercises throughout the day, short nature walks as the weather changes to fall, and working as a family to find some other creative self-care strategies together.

”Right now, change is inevitable, change is predictable and it’s consistent,” White said. “And what we have to have is our own self-care plan, and that’s where we get grounded and rooted and stable in the moment. Because everything is changing, our routine does not have to change.”

White said managing stress is so important because of how many ways it can affect the body. Stress can harm the brain, the heart, the skin and the reproductive system.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Four Tennessee doctors convicted in drug trafficking and fraud case
.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash
Deadly ATV Crash
Woman killed in crash involving ATV
Amber Spradlin's murder is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Murder investigation sparks mistrust in Floyd County officials
Strong storms knock out power Saturday across the mountains

Latest News

Professionals at Mary E. Martin spoke about insulin pricing.
Perry County diabetes center talks insulin pricing
State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
Kentucky health leaders, lawmakers discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 emergency
The COVID national emergency is over, and now health departments are back to more normal,...
Ky. health departments returning to pre-pandemic operations
Quantum Healthcare expansion
EKY healthcare provider expanding in Perry County
9,455 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19 last month according to the Kentucky Department...
State officials weigh in on end of COVID-19 emergency declaration