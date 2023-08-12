Floyd County pushing free dump days to clean up county

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Fiscal Court is hoping to help clean up the county, shouldering the cost of dumping for people in the county once per month.

Every Monday and Friday, trash dumping at the Martin plant is open to the public, free of charge, as an effort to clean up the streets.

“The essence is trying to get folks to clean up around their places in Floyd County,” said Site Manager David Cooley.

People living in the county can bring a photo ID and drop off their debris once a month at no charge.

”If you get something for free, it’s gonna be utilized more than if you had to pay for it,” said Cooley. “And the county’s actually paying for the dump fee, so these folks can gather their trash up and bring it in.”

The gratuitous garbage days operate from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and officials said they would like to see more people living in the county taking advantage of the opportunity.

In June, the workers saw 45.97 tons of trash, which more than tripled to 155.49 in July- and thought that is not all from the free dump days, Cooley said it shows the need.

“Where would that volume go if we didn’t have this program in place?” he asked.

The county hopes to include more options that will make the dumping more accessible in the future.

”At some juncture, county government has talked about locating some boxes out in the county and building mini convenience stations and letting folks bring their trash closer to home,” said Cooley. “At this point, we’re hoping folks will use the program.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.