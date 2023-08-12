FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Sunday, severe weather likely Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage starts Saturday night for Monday’s storms. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts in the next several days.

Short Term Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will roll through the region tonight. While it will not be an all-the-time rain, chances for rain are possible at all times. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Sunday features more chances for scattered storms, and some of those could be strong too. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The next system starts to roll toward us on Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday. That is when the severe threat really starts to ramp up. As of Saturday, late Sunday and Monday have our entire region under a level 2 threat. That could change once more data comes in. That means, like always, damaging winds will be the main threat, but everything is possible. That is why it is so important to stay weather aware, especially Sunday night, Monday and Monday night.

As of right now, models are trying to show the system coming in two pieces on Monday, one overnight into early Monday morning then a second wave Monday night into early Tuesday. If we see any sunshine Monday, which is definitely possible, that would help warm temperatures up, which in turn would help destabilize the atmosphere for the nighttime round. On the other hand, if the storms Monday morning last until at least lunchtime or a little later, that may dampen the severe threat for Monday night. It’s all a waiting game at this point. We’ll keep you posted.

Lows Sunday night drop into the low 70s. Highs Monday should top out in the mid to upper 80s and drop into the mid to upper 60s as the front passes through.

Extended Forecast

Once we get past some early rain chances on Tuesday, we are smooth sailing for a few days. I’ve been calling it a fall preview for the last several days and I still believe that’s the best way to describe it.

Sun and clouds will be around Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and finally make it back into the 80s on Thursday.

As we head into the first football Friday night in the mountains next week, we look mainly dry, but hot. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

