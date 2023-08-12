EKY organization invites community to build beds for kids

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky organization is building beds for children.

With help from the community, the Clay County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was able to build 20 beds for kids in need.

The organization is a non-profit dedicated to building beds across the country.

Nearly 30 volunteers joined the effort on Saturday.

Chapter President Roy Rice said it’s good to see people gather for a good cause.

“Everybody’s just working as hard as they can and doing what they can to make sure that these kids have a place to sleep at night, get the rest that they need so, they can do good in school,” he said.

People of all ages were there to help.

“We want every volunteer to have their hands in wood, no matter the age, we want everybody touching the wood and doing each position,” said Community Liaison Vanda Rice. “So, as you see today, it’s very multi-generational. There’s a job for everybody, no matter your age, your ability skill, there’s something for everybody to do.”

One of the volunteers is Lilly Smith, 13, of Clay County, who has spent the past month collecting various donations for the organization.

She said she wants to help kids less fortunate than her.

“I went to a delivery and I seen the kids that didn’t have the beds and the smile when they got a bed, it was really sad to see the kids that don’t have as much as I do,” she explained. “It makes you think about how you need to be more thankful, it really does. With the stuff that I get, they don’t, they can’t have.”

Keeping kids off the floor in their county is the motto that keeps the organization running.

Roy Rice said they are always looking for more volunteers and donations.

For more information, click here or check out the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.