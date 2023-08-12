DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Pineville Mountain Lions

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pineville Mountain Lions are hoping to make a run at a district crown in 2023.

The maroon and yellow lose 14 seniors from last seasons 7-4 team.

“Basically (we’ve) lost all our offensive and defensive starters so we are rebuilding this year,” said Pineville head coach Allen Harris. “We have a lot of young kids in a lot of spots.”

Quarterback Sawyer Thompson returns for his junior year after throwing for just over 1300 yards last season.

“We just want to go as far as we can together,” said Thompson. “It is hard to look at a senior at the end of the season and tell them you didn’t give them everything you had.”

Pineville’s 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Clay CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Rockcastle CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 2Bishop BrossartHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8EminenceHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Lee (Jonesville), VAHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22HarlanHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29WilliamsburgAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6MiddlesboroHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Lynn CampAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Leslie CountyAway7:30 p.m.

