DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles are ready to soar in 2023.

The Eagles return now junior Quarterback Landry Collett who threw for over 2,200 yards last season.

“Last year we had some really good weapons and were going to be older this year,” said Collett.

With veteran leadership and solid stars on both sides of the ball, head coach Eddie Melton believes his squad could make a run in the playoffs.

“I feel like we’re back on the climb, we improved upon our season last year and now going into this year we return quite a few seniors, said Melton. “I feel like we’re poised to make another run.”

Leslie County finished last season 5-6.

The Eagles 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Prestonsburg Away 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Floyd Central Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Magoffin County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Harlan Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Clay County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Paintsville Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Danville Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Breathitt County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Somerset Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Pineville Home 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.