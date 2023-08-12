DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Leslie County Eagles

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles are ready to soar in 2023.

The Eagles return now junior Quarterback Landry Collett who threw for over 2,200 yards last season.

“Last year we had some really good weapons and were going to be older this year,” said Collett.

With veteran leadership and solid stars on both sides of the ball, head coach Eddie Melton believes his squad could make a run in the playoffs.

“I feel like we’re back on the climb, we improved upon our season last year and now going into this year we return quite a few seniors, said Melton. “I feel like we’re poised to make another run.”

Leslie County finished last season 5-6.

The Eagles 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18PrestonsburgAway7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Floyd CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Magoffin CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8HarlanAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Clay CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22PaintsvilleHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6DanvilleHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Breathitt CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20SomersetHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27PinevilleHome7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-year child is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
Death investigation underway in Laurel County
Hit-and-run
Sheriff’s office looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest
London DUI arrest
Man arrested for DUI and multiple other charges
crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’

Latest News

Pineville - Football
DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Pineville Mountain Lions
Trinity Rowe - Basketball
Trinity Rowe commits with Southern Miss
Clay County Football
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Clay County Tigers
The Cougars return a number of underclassman to the gridiron.
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Letcher County Central