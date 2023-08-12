Chapmanville Towers residents return home after fire

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a Monday morning fire displaced 88 residents of the Chapmanville Towers, just about all residents are back in Friday.

Presley Jackson said she was working her shift at Dairy Delight Monday when the fire started. She said she is used to seeing residents stop by the restaurant and was concerned about them in the days they were displaced.

“It was kind of a slow day, one morning because of the rain, and we had that tornado watch,” she recalled.

“Right when the storm kind of started the fire started as well.”

Area fire crews say a kitchen fire in one of the eighth-floor apartments Monday triggered a sprinkler system to spray nearly two thousand gallons of water throughout the building causing property damage to many units.

Apartment Management told WSAZ Tuesday everyone got out safely with many taking shelter in spaces throughout the county.

Neighbors said it’s been a long, tough week but are grateful for the Chapmanville community who have opened their doors to them as they’ve tried to get back on their feet. Jackson said it is a testament to the goodness of the community.

“I feel like we have a pretty strong community,” Jackson said. “When something like that happens, they all come together as one. It doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are, you’re putting in something so that’s good.”

The estimate for all residents to be back is the end of the day Friday.

