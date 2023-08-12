Artists gather in Whitesburg for concert honoring Country Music Highway music legends

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Country Music Highway Tribute Show lets artists pay tribute to some of country music’s biggest legends.

Cory Michael Harris, who is the headlining act for the Whitesburg leg of this year’s series, said he feels honored to take part.

“I’m honored to have been asked to headline this event here, and then play the event next weekend in Prestonsburg,” said Harris.

Saturday night’s event featured music from Kentucky icons like Chris Stapleton, Patty Loveless and Letcher County’s own Gary Stewart.

“We’ll be doing some songs from folks who are notable artists along the Country Music Highway here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Harris.

Letcher County Tourism Director Lee Adams said people from across the area showed up to hear some familiar tunes.

“We had a huge turnout of vendors to include food vendors and arts and crafts vendors and just folks giving away free things so it’s a little mini-festival here,” said Adams.

Adams also said that Whitesburg is already known for putting on free musical acts in the downtown area.

“With our Levitt AMP and things like that and our Mountain Heritage so we were excited to offer free music again here to folks and people have reacted well,” said Adams.

The first CMH 23 concert was held on July 29th in Paintsville. The next one will be held next Saturday night at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

The Country Music Highway runs along U.S. 23 and runs from Jenkins to Ashland.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.