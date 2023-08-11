USDA, Commonwealth of Kentucky enter agreement to improve forest health

Trees
Trees
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) signed an agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to strengthen its commitment to manage land and water across the state.

The agreement will help to:

  • Identify land management priorities
  • Mitigate ecological health risks and natural catastrophes
  • Protect and enhance water quality and quantity
  • Improve air quality
  • Conserve energy
  • Help communities plan for and reduce wildfire risks
  • Maintain and enhance the economic benefits and values of forests
  • Protect, conserve and enhance wildlife and fish habitats

“Land managers in Kentucky face a range of challenges, from loss of forestland, effects of catastrophic storms and flooding; insect, disease and invasive insect pest outbreaks, and a lack of adequate markets to promote investments in sustainable forest management,” said Ken Arney, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service, Southern Region. “This shared stewardship agreement provides an incredible opportunity to work with Kentucky in combining skills and resources, to set shared priorities and promote healthy forests on public and private lands.”

Other organizations that signed the agreement include the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

