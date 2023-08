PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville guard Trinity Rowe committed to play with the University of Southern Mississippi on Thursday.

Rowe led the way in scoring for the Panthers in the 2022/23 season averaging just over 16 points a game.

The Panther star enters her senior season just 38 points shy of 2,000 career points.

Pikeville finished last season 28-6.

