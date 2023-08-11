Tracking spotty storm chances to kick off the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A warm weekend is on tap across the mountains. We are also tracking spotty rain and storm chances. Will everyone see rain? No, but some showers and storms are possible.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

The forecast remains quiet as we close out the work week. We remain dry tonight under a mainly clear sky. Again, we are tracking the potential for some areas of dense fog, especially in the valleys. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s.

Spotty rain and storm chances are possible on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. It will not rain everywhere, but some showers and storms are possible. Some storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly some small hail. A Level 1 risk of severe weather is in place across the region. The threat is very low, but it is not zero, so stay weather aware just in case. Highs on Saturday top out in the upper-80s.

Into Saturday night, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially early. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

More Strong Storm Chances

The forecast remains active as we end the weekend and start the new work week.

Isolated showers and storms are possible on Sunday under a partly sunny sky. Again, it will not be a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times. Highs on Sunday top out in the mid-80s, while lows only fall into the lower-70s.

We are tracking another cold front on Monday, and this weather system will bring another risk for strong to severe storms. We are still too far away for specifics on timing and impacts, but just be aware that we could see some scattered strong storms on Monday. A Level 2 risk of severe weather is in place across the region. Highs on Monday top out in the mid-80s, and lows fall into the mid-60s by Monday night as some drier air begins to filter into the region.

Monday Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

In the long term, the forecast is looking fantastic.

Drier air looks to move into the region on Tuesday. We remain mostly dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the upper-70s with lower humidity. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Dry weather continues on Wednesday as high pressure controls our forecast. Temperatures remain in the upper-70s and lower-80s by Wednesday afternoon, and lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Thursday. Highs top out in the mid-80s, and lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.