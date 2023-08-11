SKY Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen equipment

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the owners of Lakeside Memorial Gardens, are asking for the public’s help in finding equipment that was pilfered from W. Hwy 80.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the items that were reportedly stolen occurred sometime between August 4 and August 7 from Lakeside Memorial Gardens.

Lakeside Memorial Gardens has offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the items or the prosecution of those responsible for the theft.

If you have any information on the theft, contact Lakeside Memorial Gardens at 606-383-1728 or text the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office by texting PCSOTIP to 847411.

