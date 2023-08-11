Scott Co. Schools propose tax rate hike to increase revenue

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools is proposing a new tax rate increase.

It would bump the rate to 62.8 cents, but the school board says the increased revenue would go toward changes in the district.

It may be a startling number for some people in Scott County.

“It’s tax season. It’s that time of year when school boards are setting their tax rates. For us, we’re looking at a 4.7 cents increase for every $100 in accessed value for real estate in our community,” said Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker.

Parker grew up in the community and knows firsthand the needs of the district. He says with an increase in revenue, they can address two main points: staffing and safety.

“A 5% across-the-board raise for every staff member that works for Scott Co. Schools. The other piece is being able to put a full-time dedicated school resource officer (SRO) in every single school,” Parker said.

When it comes to the increase in pay for staff, Scott County Schools are hoping that they can join the list of several other central Kentucky school districts, such as Fayette, Jessamine, Harrison, Woodford and Madison, so they can have competitive pay, retention and recruitment.

“I care about what our community thinks we’re doing. We’re really trying to put forth a first-class education for our students, but sometimes there are some costs to it,” said Parker.

They recently added two new SROs, bringing the total to 11 in the district. They’re hoping to get that number to 19.

Although it may garnish some opposition, they’re hopeful it could bring a positive change.

“We really wanted to demonstrate that we have a plan for this, and all the things we’re trying to include are things that families and community are going to be able to support,” said Parker.

The tax increase could also help get rid of a student technology fee and also keep social workers.

If approved, the staff raises would go into effect in the 2024-2025 school year. With a mid-year stipend this year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.