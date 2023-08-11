Rick Ross to perform at Paramount Arts Center

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - The Paramount Arts Center announced on Friday that rap artist Rick Ross will take the Paramount stage in November.

The show will take place Friday, November 3.

The Paramount Arts Center pass presale starts now, officials say.

The public sale starts Monday, August 14, at noon.

Rick Ross came onto the rap scene with his track ‘Hustlin’ in 2006.

His success continued into the 2010s, with chart-topping albums and hit singles, as well as a Grammy nomination.

