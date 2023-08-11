Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest

Aug. 9, 2023
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***8/10/23 UPDATE***

A $2,000 reward was offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this ongoing investigation, a post read on the GoTime Facebook page.

The post said two men stole more than 300 gallons of diesel fuel from GoTime 1 in Slade.

Officials said the theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on August 6.

If you have any information, you can call the Powell County Sheriff’s Department at 606-663-2226.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a theft suspect.

Police say several gallons of diesel were stolen at the Go-Time gas station in Slade early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is recommended to call the sheriff’s department at (606) 663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch at (606) 633-4116.

