Murder investigation sparks mistrust in Floyd County officials

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A letter, sent in the wake of Floyd County woman Amber Spradlin’s murder, shows county officials at odds.

With several protests and demonstrations filling the streets in the nearly two months since her death, Spradlin’s family is seeking justice and answers. From concerns with law enforcement response, to a conversation about the 911 center changes in the county, legal action has been discussed and is ongoing.

One month ago, Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley corresponded with the county’s fiscal court through a letter listed as attorney/client communication. According to the letter, Bartley was trying to discuss the “threat of litigation” to the court, with “misinformation being circulated throughout the county.”

The letter from Bartley rehashed the agreement between the county and the Prestonsburg 911 Center, saying “though the contract to do so was prepared by a non-lawyer,” it still afforded certain protections for the county and the fiscal court. The letter stated that Prestonsburg 911 received a 911 call and someone decided it did not require response- a decision which, according to the contract, is at the discretion of the center.

“Simply put, Prestonsburg contracted to receive all 911 calls and to make the decision about ‘legitimacy’ and the need for ‘law enforcement response,’” Bartley said in the letter. “Thus, it is one defense that the county did not have any input on whether Prestonsburg should respond, or even if law enforcement response was necessary.”

In drafting a defense for the county, Bartley said “the only obligation the county had was to pay Prestonsburg if it responded.”

The letter continues to explain language in the contract which could be used to “indemnify and hold the county harmless” even if the city of Prestonsburg were to be found negligent in any way regarding the Spradlin response.

The letter mentioned the “McKinney residence” as the location of the murder, but Kentucky State Police has only officially released the location as “a residence on Arkansas Creek,” later expanded to the “600 block of Arkansas Creek Road” by Prestonsburg Police as part of a FOIA request.

July 17, Judge-Executive Robbie Williams responded to Bartley’s concerns, saying he was not sure why the letter was classified as attorney-client communication, saying “I fully anticipate that I- and other Fiscal Court members- will soon need to publicly address the innuendo and inferences the letter contains.”

Williams said the letter, or any act of trying to represent the county in reference to the 911 Center or the Spradlin case, is “neither invited nor desired by the fiscal court.”

“Our entire community felt the same emotions- disbelief, sorrow, and anger- after learning about what occurred at Dr. McKinney’s residence that night. Her death was a tragedy, and our deepest sympathies were shared with the grieving family,” Williams said in the letter. “I thought every public official would stand unified together in support of law enforcement and prosecutors working to arrest, prosecute, and convict the monsters involved with this viscous and senseless act. However, this did not occur.”

Williams argued that the true attention shifted from Spradlin’s case, “to a political side-show about our 9-1-1 dispatch services.” He said Bartley was involved in creating panic and alarm in the community.

“You deliberately suggested this policy decision caused, and/or contributed to, Amber’s tragic death,” he said in the letter. “Those statements were disgraceful.”

Williams continued, saying there were two 9-1-1 calls from the house on June 18, which he personally reviewed.

“There was no information conveyed during the initial 9-1-1 call that gave any indication, whatsoever, to the dispatcher, that Amber Spradlin was present in the home or that a law enforcement response was needed at the residence,” he said.

Officials said the first call was about drunk people in the house, but there was no indicated danger to anyone’s safety and no mention of Spradlin in the call. That call, they said, never received a response by law enforcement. The second call, however, informed dispatchers that Spradlin was found dead.

“The second call, about five hours later, reported the crime and KSP immediately responded,” Williams wrote in the letter.

With the investigation into Spradlin’s murder still ongoing, investigators have yet to publicly release the existence of any 911 calls, only stating last month that a 9-1-1 call was never made by Amber Spradlin. And, though Bartley maintained in his letter he had not heard the calls as of July 11, Williams said it was unclear why he had not chosen to do so.

“As county attorney, I fully expect you have the same access to review and evaluate those recordings. But for reasons unknown, you have not. Instead, you have chosen to publicly speculate over your purported ‘uncertainties’ about our 9-1-1 dispatchers and intimate that someone was negligent,” Williams wrote. “It is clear you don’t want clarity, only confusion... It seems like you want to keep the chaos stirring and public’s fear heightened because you view the situation, albeit twisted, as a political opportunity.”

The judge-executive expressed concerns about Bartley “passing notes with the plantiffs’ attorneys” during a news conference held June 29, saying, even if it was not a nefarious act, it looked bad.

“Your actions create an appearance of impropriety, fueling distrust among the community - and the Fiscal Court,” Williams wrote.

He continued, saying the county would seek an outside attorney to represent it in the matter- a connection that was already in the works- saying Bartley “cannot act simultaneously both as our attorney and our adversary.”

“Here, you are trying to play on both sides- and creating a public spectacle while doing it.”

Williams said the issues Bartley already had with the 9-1-1 agreement were feeding into his duties. However, according to Williams, those issues were not taken into consideration behind closed doors or prior to having the December meeting transferring the services.

“Transferring these services had been under consideration for several months by our advisory group- which you never expressed any prior interest in participating,” Williams wrote. “A few minutes before the meeting, the entirety of your ‘advice’ was sent to me by text message. You made no effort to rework or edit the draft agreement for which I requested your advice.”

Williams claimed Bartley used a public meeting to discuss confidential conversations, “grandstanding” and “placing all professional, ethical duties aside.”

“You misrepresented the agreement’s terms to the Fiscal Court and public. You stated that if our dispatch services were not handled by KSP, then KSP would no longer staff adequate troopers to respond to emergencies,” Williams wrote. “You stated you were not consulted about the preparation of the agreement and if the county moved forward, it would incur more hidden costs for dispatch services than it was currently paying KSP. You ominously proclaimed, ‘there will be people who die’ because of the changes to dispatch services. None of this was true when you made the statements—and none is true now.”

The letter continued, with Williams claiming Bartley was using the tragedy of Amber Spradlin’s murder as an “I told you so” to the agencies. He said many of the “false assertions” have been repeated by Bartley since Spradlin’s death and are now “unfortunately being parroted as fact within the community.”

“You falsely stated that Mayor Stapleton promised at the December meeting Prestonsburg police would respond to every emergency call in the county, essentially taking over KSP’s duties. I have fully reviewed Mayor Stapleton’s statements from that meeting, and this never occurred. For anyone sincerely wondering where the misinformation is coming from, I believe they need not look further than you—our elected county attorney, and the rumors you’ve been spreading both publicly and privately,” Williams wrote. “Since your personal and political interests are antagonistic to the Fiscal Court, we have retained outside counsel to provide proper representation. I notified KACO about a potential civil liability claim being filed against the county, and KACO has since provided independent counsel to provide representation.”

Williams said the court would also rely on outside legal representation in regards to the inter-local 911 agreement- a resolution to do so passed on July 6, five days before the letter from Bartley.

“The dissemination of false information not only damages the reputation of individuals involved but also impairs the trust that our community places in our elected officials, law enforcement, and first responders—all who are deeply invested in the safety of our citizens,” Williams concluded.

The city has responded to the 911 concerns and the family has urged the public to keep the search for justice focused on Spradlin, without making her death a political platform.

When asked about the release of the letters, which were published in an opinion column by Appalachian Newspapers Wednesday, Williams told WYMT he is concerned about the impacts and the implications of the story as a whole.

“If accurate, we’re deeply concerned,” Williams said. “That’s causing fear and anxiety in our community. I think what it does is: it really hurts our first responders. It’s effecting their confidence in our first responders and our EMS system as a whole. And that’s something that’s really concerning to me, because our first responders work so hard to ensure they do the right thing on a daily basis. And I can assure you, 100%, when 9-1-1 is called, every emergency call will be answered in Floyd County.”

Williams said the intricacies of operating a 911 system can not be overlooked, so the court brought in the outside representation to help ensure the county they are in good hands.

“We hired an outside council that had a good background and they’ve been looking and assessing some of the data as it comes in and making some recommendations to us,” said Williams. “And if there’s any deficiencies, they’re going to outline them as well.”

While he said he is confident that the new representation will help take care of things, there are still red flags around Bartley’s involvement with the case.

“We’re also concerned by the newspaper reporting that Keith Bartley was giving legal advise to potential suspects that may have been at the home at the time of the murder,” Williams said.

Bartley responded to the accusations Friday, saying the “attacks” on him have been false and baseless.

“I am not now, nor have I ever been involved in the investigation of the Amber Spradlin murder,” Bartley told WYMT. “The Commonwealth’s Attorney, Arnold Brent Turner- who will be the prosecutor once a charge or charges are brought- has been providing legal assistance/guidance to the investigators from day one.”

Bartley also said his reputation was being attacked with ongoing rumors that he was contacted by someone in the house some time between the 9-1-1 calls.

“The insinuation that Dr. McKinney called me before calling 9-1-1 is an absolute lie,” Bartley asserted. “He did call me at 4:30 p.m., some six hours after the police were on the scene. I advised him, pursuant to my ethical duty, that I was a prosecutor and anything he said to me could and would be used against him in court. I suggested he talk to a lawyer that did defense work.”

According to Bartley, he has been open and transparent with investigators about the short phone call he received.

“I then provided the Kentucky State Police with a summary of that less than two minute conversation, as well as screen shots from my phone showing the exact time and length of conversation,” he said.

Spradlin’s tragic death, while still unsolved, has caused a ripple in the county that Bartley said has made a tremendous impact.

“I believe that part of Amber Spradlin’s legacy will be that she single-handedly helped improve Floyd County’s 911 response,” he said. “God rest her soul. And may God provide justice for Amber and all those that love and support her.”

No updates have been provided about the murder from KSP, but investigators said they are working to keep the misinformation at a minimum. Spradlin’s family maintains that they are confident in the investigation and have been in contact with those involved every step of the way.

“Since the investigation began, detectives have received numerous tips from the community regarding the investigation. To ensure the investigation is as thorough as possible, detectives must investigate every tip or piece of information they receive. This has resulted in countless hours of investigating tips that were hearsay or otherwise false,” KSP said in a statement released July 12.

Trooper Michael Coleman, KSP Post 9 Public Affairs Officer, said the rumors and false information only slow down the process of getting justice for Amber.

Anyone with credible information about the case is asked to contact KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

