Man arrested on roof of Madison Co. restaurant after reportedly leading police on chase

Tyler Allen
Tyler Allen(Rockcastle County Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said a chase began on I-75 and ended after the suspect crashed and jumped on the roof of a Madison County restaurant.

Officials confirmed Tyler Montez Allen tried to get away when a state trooper pulled him over in Mt. Vernon.

During the chase, police said Allen was clocked going 135 miles per hour.

Allen reportedly got off of the interstate in Berea and slammed into a car at the end of the ramp.

People outside the Dinner Bell Restaurant said they saw him crash into a ditch near Arby’s. Moments later, he went into the restaurant to use the restroom, and staff said they did not know he was being chased by police.

When Allen ran out of the restaurant, officials said he jumped on the roof, where he was later caught.

“And the next thing we know, the whole entire store is surrounded by police. We have fire and rescue here, and apparently, he had gotten on top of our roof. That’s where they found him at,” said the manager of Dinner Bell.

Allen was taken to the Rockcastle County Jail. He faces several charges, including speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and others.

WYMT tried talking to Allen from jail, but he did not want to speak to us.

