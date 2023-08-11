Mainly dry Friday ahead, scattered storms this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While a stray shower or two is possible today, it looks like the better rain chances come as another front approaches the region early next week.

Today and Tonight

Look for a few clouds and some patchy fog this morning. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid-60s and quickly climb into the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds. I can’t completely rule out rain chances, but I think the majority of us stay dry. If you are close to Corbin today, stop by and see Olivia and me at NIBROC!

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies with some patchy fog possible late. Lows drop into the upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

We will start Saturday dry, but chances for scattered showers and storms return later in the day. Those could hang around for Saturday night and Sunday too.

Highs Saturday should top out in the upper 80s to near 90, but only get to the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Lows both nights will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

A system approaching the area on Monday could help fuel the chances for more strong storms on Monday. Right now, the SPC has parts of the region under a level 2 severe risk, but that could change depending on what the ingredients are for storms end up being. That being said, I’m going to go ahead and give you the First Alert for some possible severe weather to start next week. The forecast is still up in the air, but there is enough confidence to say that. We will consider launching a full First Alert Weather Day this weekend. Stay tuned for that. What I can tell you is that scattered showers and storms will be in play Monday and into Monday night before moving out. The main threats would be heavy rain and strong wind. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

After the front passes, you will absolutely feel a difference. We will likely see a fall preview on Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler air temperatures and lower dewpoints. Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper 70s and only get into the low 80s on Wednesday. Mainly sunny skies will be around both days too. I’m definitely ready for that.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

