Knox County man arrested, charged with several charges

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man has been arrested and charged with public intoxication/controlled substance after an incident on KY-3439 on Saturday, August 5.

Deputies responded to a complaint of a man standing in the roadway. The caller also claimed the man would not have out of the travel portion of the roadway for approaching vehicles.

After Deputy Mike Smith showed up at the location, he observed the man standing on the side of the road. After checking him, Smith determined Robert Murphy, 43, of Barbourville, was reportedly under the influence of narcotics. Murphy was arrested and charged with public intoxication/controlled substance.

During the arrest, Deputy Smith searched a drink container Murphy had been carrying, finding a false lid. The container reportedly held a clear plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine, several small plastic bags of suspected marijuana, a clear bag of an unknown pink crystal-like substance, and additional empty plastic baggies.

Murphy was then charged with trafficking in controlled substance - first degree trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murphy was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

