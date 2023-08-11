Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Texas-born voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for playing conspiracy theory-minded exterminator Dale Gribble on the primetime animated series “King of the Hill,” died this week at the age of 64, according to several sources.

A medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that police were called to Hardwick’s home in Austin for an urgent welfare check where they found him dead. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick, who was originally hired as a writer on the show, played Hank Hill’s neighbor and friend Dale for its entire run and was set to return for an upcoming reboot on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
A two-year child is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
Death investigation underway in Laurel County
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
MGN police lights
Perry Co. road now open after tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

LOGAN MEDLOCK PAINTING LONDON LAUREL GEORGE ELLEN JACKSON
EKY artist raising money for fallen officer’s family
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Logan Medlock Painting - Keaton 11
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest