GOP Presidential hopeful Gov. Doug Burgum takes on Iowa State Fair

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum joined a number of other candidates campaigning at the Iowa State Fair.

Gov. Burgum said fairs are important for engaging different parts of the community, especially in the Midwest.

“Anyone who’s grown up anywhere in the Midwest knows how important fairs are. We just completed the North Dakota State Fair recently. And of course, the Iowa State Fair is a fantastic congregation. People from across the state see all these young four kids. You see the the entertainment, the companies, the sponsors. And this year, of course, politicians are here campaigning.”

Gov. Burgum is up against a growing number of Republican candidates, but said he isn’t worried about the size of the field.

“Competition’s great for America, it’s great for the Republican party and I think it’s a very small pool and in that pool we love the way we stack up,” Gov. Burgum said.

Eight candidates are qualified for the upcoming GOP debate later this month. Gov. Burgum managed to secure his debate spot before former Vice President Mike Pence qualified.

Gov. Burgum was a businessman before he was governor of North Dakota, which he said gives him an advantage to understanding the economy.

“The President is the CEO of America,” Gov. Burgum said. “I don’t think anybody should be President of the United States if you haven’t had an opportunity to create jobs in the private sector, be an entrepreneur, be a small business person. I’ve had the opportunity to do that and I’ve had the chance to lead global businesses.”

As far as policy, Gov. Burgum said competition with China is a top concern.

“The number one challenge facing American right now is our economy and our number one international challenge is China,” Gov. Burgum said. “We’re in a cold war with China.”

Gov. Burgum later said improving the economy is the key to winning the competition with China.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-year child is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
Death investigation underway in Laurel County
Hit-and-run
Sheriff’s office looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest
London DUI arrest
Man arrested for DUI and multiple other charges
crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police announced Friday 51 cadets are now ready to...
51 troopers graduate from KSP’s training academy
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding equipment that...
SKY Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen equipment
A Corbin man has been arrested for DUI after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office conducted a...
Corbin man arrested following traffic stop
A Barbourville man was arrested and charged on multiple charges after deputies with the Knox...
Knox County man arrested, charged with several charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Mainly dry Friday ahead, scattered storms this weekend