DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Clay County Tigers

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers are going for a district crown and more in 2023.

The yellow and black return Senior Quarterback Tate Rice, who threw for 2417 yards, and 36 touchdown passes last year.

Tate is third in school history with more than 5,500 passing yards in his Tiger career.

“Yeah we worked pretty well together last season,” said Rice. “I was getting the ball who I needed to get to and the line was getting me time to get the ball out there.”

Clay County also moves from class 4A to 3A in 2023.

“Our district has probably changed more then any,” said Clay County head coach Michael Sizemore. “It’s a whole different group of opponents that were going to be playing.”

The Tigers finished last season 7-4.

Clay County’s 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18PinevilleHome7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25HarlanAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1WilliamsburgHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Harlan CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Leslie CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Rockcastle CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6McCreary Central Away7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Knox CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Bell CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27HazardHome7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
A two-year child is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
Death investigation underway in Laurel County
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
MGN police lights
Perry Co. road now open after tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

The Cougars return a number of underclassman to the gridiron.
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Letcher County Central
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Letcher Central - Pigskin 5:30
The Estill County Engineers enter 2023 following their best season in 7 years.
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Estill County Engineers
The Middlesboro Yellowjackets are returning 11 experienced seniors to the gridiron in the hopes...
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Middlesboro Yellowjackets