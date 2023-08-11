DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Clay County Tigers

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers are going for a district crown and more in 2023.

The yellow and black return Senior Quarterback Tate Rice, who threw for 2417 yards, and 36 touchdown passes last year.

Tate is third in school history with more than 5,500 passing yards in his Tiger career.

“Yeah we worked pretty well together last season,” said Rice. “I was getting the ball who I needed to get to and the line was getting me time to get the ball out there.”

Clay County also moves from class 4A to 3A in 2023.

“Our district has probably changed more then any,” said Clay County head coach Michael Sizemore. “It’s a whole different group of opponents that were going to be playing.”

The Tigers finished last season 7-4.

Clay County’s 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Pineville Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Harlan Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Williamsburg Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Harlan County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Leslie County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Rockcastle County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 McCreary Central Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Knox Central Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Bell County Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Hazard Home 7:30 p.m.

