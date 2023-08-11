Corbin man arrested following traffic stop

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Corbin man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, after deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they stopped the car he was driving Thursday evening.

The arrest happened on KY-770 approximately 10 miles south of London after a traffic stop was performed on a blue Honda Civic for an equipment violation.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the stop, the driver, Daelan Partin, 20, of Corbin, was determined to be under the influence.

They say his is Partin’s first offense.

Partin was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.