Corbin man arrested following traffic stop

A Corbin man has been arrested for DUI after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office conducted a...
A Corbin man has been arrested for DUI after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Corbin man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, after deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they stopped the car he was driving Thursday evening.

The arrest happened on KY-770 approximately 10 miles south of London after a traffic stop was performed on a blue Honda Civic for an equipment violation.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the stop, the driver, Daelan Partin, 20, of Corbin, was determined to be under the influence.

They say his is Partin’s first offense.

Partin was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-year child is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
Death investigation underway in Laurel County
Hit-and-run
Sheriff’s office looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest
London DUI arrest
Man arrested for DUI and multiple other charges
crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’

Latest News

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding equipment that...
SKY Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen equipment
A Barbourville man was arrested and charged on multiple charges after deputies with the Knox...
Knox County man arrested, charged with several charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Mainly dry Friday ahead, scattered storms this weekend
LOGAN MEDLOCK PAINTING LONDON LAUREL GEORGE ELLEN JACKSON
EKY artist raising money for fallen officer’s family