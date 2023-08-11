Construction of new building for sheriff’s and clerk’s offices underway in Scott County

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Dirt is moving at the new site of the Scott County Sheriff’s and Clerk’s Office.

Officials say the new building will better meet the needs of the ever-growing community.

Sheriff Tony Hampton says location played a major role for the new office. It’s directly across from Great Crossing High School and within eyesight of Western Elementary and Elkhorn Crossing Technical School.

Sheriff Hampton says at the end of the day, students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe. With the sheriff’s office in view, it can ease their minds.

The location is also right off the bypass, so officers will have easy access to various parts of the county.

Sheriff Hampton says the new office will be more user-friendly and accessible for his officers and the community.

“We’re cramped where we’re at. We’re not even all together, our detectives are in a separate building than us, so we’re all going to be able to be together and have the clerk right beside us,” Hampton said.

The building will also serve as the clerk’s branch office. County Clerk Rebecca Johnson says there will be a voting center in the basement and drive-through services.

“To be able to, essentially, drive through take care of a quick registration renewal, even a pull-ahead spot like where you might wait for hot fries at McDonald’s. You can now get out of your vehicle and put that decal straight on the plate,” Johnson said.

Sheriff Hampton says people should be mindful when driving through the area because construction equipment will be in and out. He says it’ll take just over a year to complete.

Sheriff Hampton says he looks forward to this building helping boost the morale within the department following Deputy Caleb Conley’s death earlier this year.

