Child psychologist outlines the signs of child sex abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As two central Kentucky teachers face charges related to minors, a child psychologist says there are ways to potentially spot this type of abuse in your children.

“Parents need to have age-appropriate conversations with their kids about ways to stay safe,” said child psychologist Dr. Katherine Stone.

Whether it’s playing video games or using apps, child psychologist Dr. Katherine Stone says it’s important your kids know your family’s rules regarding who they talk to on the internet, social media use, and more.

“It’s important that families have what’s called a share, aware environment,” said Dr. Stone. “That basically means that everyone agrees to share information to keep the awareness of what’s going on. And when that occurs, parents won’t overreact, but they will take steps to keep the child safe.”

Just this week, disturbing news involving two Central Kentucky educators came out. In Anderson County, the high school band director, Patrick Brady, faces rape and sexual abuse charges. Brady is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In Lexington, Kevin Lentz, a teacher at Henry Clay High School, is facing nearly two dozen counts related to child pornography.

Dr. Stone says this is an important time to explain to your kids what this type of abuse could look like at an age-appropriate level.

“People who groom tend to start with a compliment. They like your post or say great things about the way you play. Then they tend to develop this positive supportive role with the kid. Then the next step seems to be they start to investigate to see how much monitoring a parent is doing,” Dr. Stone said.

Dr. Stone says this isn’t meant to scare parents, it’s meant to help families create open lines of communication.

“And without a doubt, say to your child, if anyone ever asks to see parts of your body or they send you parts of your body, come let me know. As a parent, say I won’t get mad at you this is not your fault, but my job as your parent right now is to keep you safe,” Dr. Stone said.

Safe and supported, no matter what.

Here are a few recommended resources for any parents looking to learn more. Dr. Stone recommends the American Pediatric Association, the American Psychological Association, the National Association of School Psychologists, and a site called Screenagers, especially for teens and pre-teens.

