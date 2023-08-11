Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
A two-year child is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
Death investigation underway in Laurel County
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
MGN police lights
Perry Co. road now open after tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

LOGAN MEDLOCK PAINTING LONDON LAUREL GEORGE ELLEN JACKSON
EKY artist raising money for fallen officer’s family
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Logan Medlock Painting - Keaton 11
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest