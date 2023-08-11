51 troopers graduate from KSP’s training academy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police announced Friday 51 cadets are now ready to report for duty across the state.

After the most recent class of graduates, there are now approximately 940 KSP troopers protecting the Commonwealth, the most since 2006.

“KSP is the backbone of safety in our commonwealth, and I am honored to have these 51 Kentuckians join Team Kentucky in the name of creating safer communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “I ask that the commonwealth join me and my family in praying for these brave public servants each and every day. KSP has my administration’s full support, and we will do everything we can to ensure your safety and protection, just as you do for all Kentuckians.”

During the ceremony, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. pledged the agency’s commitment to continue providing exceptional training and critical resources to the 51 graduates to ensure a successful and long career in law enforcement.

“I am pleased to welcome these new cadets to the ranks of trooper,” said Commissioner Burnett. “It’s been a hard-fought journey for each of them and they have more than earned the honor to wear our badge.”

There were several troopers who graduated from the academy that are from the eastern and southern Kentucky.

William Howard II, of Harlan, will be assigned to KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge.

Skylar Pelfrey, of Hazard, will go to KSP Post 8 in Morehead, along with Christian Saylor, of Brodhead and Paul Thomas, of Morehead.

The list of graduates being assigned to KSP Post 9 in Pikeville are Kyle Amburgey, of Mallie; Izaeyah Dotson, of Hindman; Keithan Hamilton, of Teaberry; Trevor Spurlock, of Hazard; and Gregory Whitson, of Hazard.

Those being appointed to KSP Post 10 in Harlan include Anthony Brown, of Gray; Benjamin Collett, of Pineville; Charles Moore, of Viper; Brian Nantz, of Corbin; and James Shelton, of Whitesburg.

There is one new graduate heading to KSP Post 11 in London: Dylan Rose, of Corbin.

KSP Post 13 is getting two members in Brandon Gibson, of Whitesburg and Cullen Pennington, of Hyden.

There are two new troopers being appointed to KSP Post 14 in Ashland in Austin Castle, of Nippa and Logan Layne, of Dana.

Jordan Tucker, of Parkers Lake, is being assigned to KSP Post 15 in Columbia.

