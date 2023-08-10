WYMT Washington correspondent discusses 2024 election

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Republican candidates running for President in 2024 are making their way to the Iowa State Fair.

Iowa has the first presidential caucus in the country.

WYMT anchor Steve Hensley and WYMT Washington correspondent Brendan Cullerton talked about several topics, including what GOP candidates are doing at the fair, what fairgoers are saying about the candidates and former President Donald Trump’s legal issues.

You can watch the entire interview above.

