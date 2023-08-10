White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist was arrested Thursday on charges that he made online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd of Follansbee, West Virginia, is accused of sending threatening social media posts and emails along with comments on websites about the trial of Robert Bowers. In addition, Lloyd, 45, allegedly was responsible for stickers placed in predominantly Jewish areas of Pittsburgh directing people to a website containing his threats and antisemitic messages, the Justice Department said in a news release.

“Jury trials are a hallmark of the American justice system and attempts to intimidate witnesses or jurors will be met with a strong response,” U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. “The use of hateful threats in an effort to undermine a trial is especially troubling.”

Bowers was sentenced to death last week after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The Justice Department described Lloyd as a self-proclaimed “reverend” of a white supremacy movement. He was being held without bond in the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville. Jail records didn’t indicate whether Lloyd has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Lloyd, who was arrested without incident, is charged with obstruction of the due administration of justice, transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce, and witness tampering. The charges carry a total maximum punishment of 35 years in prison upon conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
MGN police lights
Perry Co. road now open after tractor-trailer crash
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Jordan Blake Taylor
Man accused of killing one baby charged with death of another

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Madison 6
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members
The victims were identified as Noel Vigil-Benitez (left), 45, Denise Martinez (right), 26, and...
3 hog hunters died in an underground tank after their dog fell in, sheriff says