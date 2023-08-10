Union College president talks career achievements

Dr. Marcia Hawkins
Dr. Marcia Hawkins(Union College)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins recently announced she will be retiring after this upcoming school year.

Hawkins has served in the position for more than a decade, and she said there are many accomplishments to be proud of in the time span.

One such accomplishments is the college’s acquisition of what is now the Union College Center for Health and Learning, which includes one of three college-based indoor Olympic-size pools in the state.

“People from all over the state brag on our facility in Barbourville, Knox County. So, we should be really proud of that,” said Hawkins.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Their Boys and Girls Club, which was one of the few such clubs on a college campus in the country at the time of its creation, is another achievement the president is proud of.

“I just think that opportunity for families in this area has changed the future for some kids. Being able to continue their studies in the summer, and be healthy and active,” said Hawkins.

The Ramsey Center for Health and Natural Sciences and Edna Jenkins Mann School of Nursing have also been launched during her tenure.

Now, Hawkins looks get the position ready for whoever is next.

“They can come in and just hit the ground running, and we’re on the cusp of some great things here, and it’s gonna be up to the next person,” she said.

The Union College fall semester is set to begin on Sept. 6.

