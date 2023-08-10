Trending drier tonight, more spotty chances on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following soggy and gloomy weather on Wednesday, we are tracking mostly dry conditions to return tonight. However, more spotty storms are possible to end the work week.

Tonight Through Friday Night

Aside from a stray shower or spotty sprinkles this evening, most of us remain dry through tonight. We are giving you the First Alert for dense fog tonight and early Friday. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

On Friday, mostly dry weather continues, but a spotty shower or storm can not be ruled out, mainly along and south of the Hal Rogers Parkway. Temperatures will be warmer on Friday, topping out in the mid-80s under a partly sunny sky.

Into Friday night, we remain dry and partly cloudy. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Weekend Forecast

We are tracking spotty rain and storm chances to linger into the weekend. Will it rain everywhere? No, but some showers and storms are possible, and some could pack a punch.

A warm Saturday is on tap across the region. Highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s under a partly sunny sky. Models are indicating a potential mesoscale convective system (MCS) moving through the northern parts of the area by Saturday afternoon. Again, it will not rain everywhere on Saturday, but some showers and storms are possible, and some could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. A Level 1 risk of severe weather is in place from Somerset to Jackson to Louisa and back to the northwest. Models typically do not handle these weather systems well, so we will keep an eye on it.

Saturday Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

On Sunday, the forecast does not change much. We remain warm under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper-80s, and lows fall into the lower-70s. We are watching out for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but it will not be a washout.

Another Severe Threat Looming

Our next weather system looks to move through the region on Monday, and this system could also bring a strong storm threat. We already have a Level 2 risk in place on Monday. We are still too far away for specifics, but the ingredients may be in place for another round of strong to severe storms. One limiting factor may be instability (storm fuel), but again, we are still too far out to make that call. For now, just be aware of the threat for scattered strong storms on Monday, and stay updated as we get closer. Temperatures on Monday top out in the lower-80s, while lows fall into the lower-60s.

Monday Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

After this cold front early next week, we are tracking beautiful weather for the middle of next week. We remain dry on Tuesday and Wednesday under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s on both days, with lows fall into the mid-and-lower-60s.

