Softball tournament Saturday raises funds for Sgt. Cory Maynard Memorial Scholarship

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard’s death in the line of duty, his brothers in law enforcement and the southern coalfield communities he served think of him.

Saturday, a day-long softball tournament will raise money for a scholarship fund honoring Sgt. Maynard.

Sgt. Jamie Harris is the commander of the Logan WVSP detachment and had a long-time relationship with Maynard. He said he thinks of his brother in law enforcement often.

“Not a day goes by,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, it is a chance to bring your family out and spend a good day at the ballpark and enjoy a good time and have a few good laughs. And, at the end of the day, a little bit of money that will go a long way to contribute to an excellent cause.”

Food trucks, police cruisers and 12 teams will compete starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and wrap up with the championship game at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the fundraiser cost $5 a person and $15 per family. T-shirts and concessions will also be sold, and all of those proceeds go toward the scholarship fund.

Crystal Cook is the development coordinator with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. She has spearheaded the efforts to provide this scholarship.

“We wanted Sgt. Cory Maynard’s legacy to live on in Southern West Virginia,” Cook said.

Sgt. Harris said the bond he had with Maynard is hard to put into words.

“Not only were classmates and lived together and grew to know each other extremely well, sharing our careers together, working side by side,” Harris said.

Harris said the scholarship to help Maynard’s name live on is to help others in law enforcement further their careers, just as Sgt. Maynard went above and beyond for his own career.

Parking for the event will be at Chapmanville Regional High School across the street and at the parking lot in front of the baseball field.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
A two-year child is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
Death investigation underway in Laurel County
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
MGN police lights
Perry Co. road now open after tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

LOGAN MEDLOCK PAINTING LONDON LAUREL GEORGE ELLEN JACKSON
EKY artist raising money for fallen officer’s family
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Logan Medlock Painting - Keaton 11
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Police: More than 300 gallons of gas stolen, reward offered for arrest
Powell Co. Stolen Gas
Powell Co. Gas Theft
Trees
USDA, Commonwealth of Kentucky enter agreement to improve forest health