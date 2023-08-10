SKY man facing indictment in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky man who is already behind bars on one charge involving the death of a child faces a similar indictment from a case in Clay County.

Jordan Taylor was charged with the death of Amoura Smallwood earlier this year, who was the daughter of Taylor’s girlfriend. Prosecutors said the injuries the toddler received made it one of the worst child death cases they had ever seen. Last week, Taylor was indicted on a three-year-old case in Clay County. The victim is a six-month-old boy.

“After the Williamsburg investigation began that opened doors to our investigation again,” said Clay County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Gregory. “By statements being made, and getting some evidence we did not have at the time and would not have had.”

Taylor remains in the Whitley County Detention Center. Prosecutors said their evidence is that Taylor was the father of the six-month-old who died.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.