Showers and storms around today, heavy rain possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is shaping up to be a soggy start to the day, but the rain chances should start moving out some later.

Today and Tonight

Take it easy out there this morning, especially in the southern counties. That’s where most of our heavier bands of showers and storms will be set up. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s and will likely only make it into the mid to upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover. Rain chances will continue through lunchtime before becoming more scattered this afternoon.

A few spotty showers could follow us into the nighttime hours, but I think the skies will gradually clear overnight. Fog is possible late. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks mainly dry if you plan on heading out to the NIBROC Festival in Corbin. It will be warmer, which means I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower, but otherwise, things look ok. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. Tomorrow night looks decent with a mix of partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows dropping to around 70.

Sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms are possible both weekend days as highs stay close to 90. It will be muggy. Lows will drop to around 70 both nights.

Our next system looks to move in on Monday. Rain chances will increase again, but highs will still get into the mid-80s in front of the front.

We look to dry out and maybe get a fall preview next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will only top out in the upper 70s and get into the low 80s on Wednesday. I’m more than ready for it.

