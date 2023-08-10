Sheriff’s office looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

Hit-and-run
Hit-and-run(MGN)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car involved in a hit and run crash that happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle is a black Ford Explorer or Expedition with chrome center caps.

Officials with the office posted on their Facebook page that the incident happened north of London on U.S. 25.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or message the Laurel County Sherriff’s Facebook page by clicking here.

