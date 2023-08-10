Man wanted in Mingo County on a host of felony charges

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man with numerous felony charges.

Kelly Cline is the name of the man the sheriff’s department is looking for.

Cline is wanted for attempted grand larceny, destruction of property and entry of a building other than a dwelling.

If you know where Kelly Cline might be, you can contact the sheriff’s department at 304-235-0300.

