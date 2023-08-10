Man sprinted into police department and arrested for DUI

London, KY
London, KY(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, John Payton Lewis, 22, of London was arrested at the London Police Department.

Officials with the police department said on their Facebook page that Lewis sprinted from his car into the department claiming someone was after him.

Upon contact with Laurel Dispatch personnel, it was clear that he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

He was said to be acting erratic and was in a paranoid state. He told police that he thought someone placed a tracker on his car and kidnapped his dad.

London Police Officer Hobie Daughtery confirmed that his father was okay.

The police department also received multiple calls including from one of Lewis’s former employers who considered pressing trespassing charges. The employer said that Lewis entered the business acting in a strange manner and was terminated.

Lewis failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.

