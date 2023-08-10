Man arrested for DUI and multiple other charges

London DUI arrest
London DUI arrest(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police arrested a Rockcastle County man for careless driving while under the influence.

On Tuesday, Patrick J. Tenney, 39, of Livingston was arrested by London Police Sgt. Drew Jackson on Hal Rogers Parkway.

The police department received a call that Tenney had left Ott’s Grocery on W. Hal Rogers Parkway and appeared to be intoxicated. The caller told officers that Tenney was stumbling when he got in his car and headed toward London.

Once officers located the vehicle believed to be Tenney, they watched him cross lanes driving carelessly.

Once pulled over, officers said that he was acting erratically and had red, glossy eyes and slurred speech.

Tenney failed several field sobriety tests.

He was arrested for DUI, careless driving, operating on a suspended license, no operator’s license and other traffic charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

