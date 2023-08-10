Lawmakers ask Biden administration to clarify bill withholding funds from some outdoor school programs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Kentucky lawmakers are asking the Biden administration to correct a misinterpretation of a federal bill that would defund specific educational outdoor programs.

The 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, or BSCA, withholds funding from schools that have archery or hunting programs. Kentucky has more than 100,000 students in those programs and is the birthplace of the National Archery in the Schools Program, or NASP. Nearly 800 schools in the commonwealth participate in NASP.

“Archery and hunting are activities that appeal to Kentucky students in rural and metropolitan areas and are hobbies enjoyed by individuals across the political spectrum,” said Sen. Stephen West from Paris. “This troubling federal policy should bother everyone because it reeks of political opportunism. Worse still, it undermines important programs providing students with educational opportunities, motivation, critical life skills, and a sense of belonging.”

Studies have shown participation in youth activities improves teamwork, social skills and responsibility. Officials say archery and firearm programs teach students how to use bows and guns properly and safely, which is a crucial skill. Many of the programs rely on grant funding to supply equipment for school start-up initiatives and support the delivery of after-school programs.

West and several other members of Senate leadership and other lawmakers, including Eastern Kentucky senators Phillip Wheeler and Johnnie L. Turner, have submitted a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Governor Andy Beshear was copied on it. You can see that letter below.

