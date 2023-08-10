KSP investigating reported assault

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers said they received a 911 call about a reported stabbing in the Elkhorn City area of Pike County on Wednesday.

Investigators with KSP responded to a home on Marrowbone Creek Road, and they confirmed they found a man with a stab wound.

Following an investigation, officials said Jeffery Coleman, 42, of Shelbiana, had non-life threatening injuries from the stab wound, but he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury.

