KSP investigating reported assault
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers said they received a 911 call about a reported stabbing in the Elkhorn City area of Pike County on Wednesday.
Investigators with KSP responded to a home on Marrowbone Creek Road, and they confirmed they found a man with a stab wound.
Following an investigation, officials said Jeffery Coleman, 42, of Shelbiana, had non-life threatening injuries from the stab wound, but he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury.
