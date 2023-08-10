Kentucky National Guard meets for disaster preparation

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard steps in to help counties across the commonwealth when they need resources, including after a natural disaster.

First Sergeant Jason Rhodes with the Kentucky National Guard said, after the Western Kentucky tornadoes in December of 2021, state leadership thought a county-specific action plan would be helpful.

Around one month after the July 2022 flood in Eastern Kentucky, officials began setting up meetings with county officials throughout the state.

“That’s kind of the goal there was, hey this is what we have, this is what we can offer you,” said First Sergeant Rhodes. “Now tell us about your county so we can kind of get an idea of what we need to do--what we need to do to prepare to be able to help your county.”

Sergeant Rhodes said, when counties go through disasters, they have to set up Points of Distribution, or PODs, to collect donated items sent for survivors.

“And all of this stuff pours into these counties and it’s a lot of stuff and for the most part, most counties, they get so much stuff and they can’t handle all of the donations that are coming in. So their POD sites are very crucial, so giving them a better understanding of what the state would like to see them do with their POD sites.”

Sergeant Rhodes said, just by sitting down and talking to these county officials, they were able to learn a lot about what resources that counties need that others may take for granted.

