Good Question: Why do I keep getting spam calls when I’m on the Do Not Call list?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nowadays, when you get a call from a number you don’t recognize, there are plenty of reasons to be suspicious of it. One viewer had a question about the steps you can take to stop them.

For today’s Good Question, Jerry asks, “If your phone number is registered on the attorney general’s Do Not Call list, why do people keep calling?”

The simple answer is, because they can.

The Do Not Call list tells businesses who they can’t call, but scammers from other countries sometimes ignore those regulations.

Kentucky’s no-call list is part of the National Do Not Call Registry. Once you sign up, you will remain on the no-call list until the phone line is disconnected or you ask to be removed.

You can click here or call 1-888-382-1222 to sign up.

The rules do still allow some calls, including political, charitable, and informational calls as well as debt collectors and surveys, but these calls can’t include a sales pitch.

After your number is on the registry for 31 days, you can report unwanted sales calls to the Federal Trade Commission on their website.

The attorney general’s website says the best way to combat these calls is to hang up.

