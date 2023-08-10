EKY library to host free mini-comic convention for community

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Comic Calooza mini-con will be hosted at the Perry County Public Library.

People of all ages are invited to join for a cosplay contest, trivia, and round table discussions. Local vendors will also be at the event to add to the fun.

Jessica Chandler and Amy Eversole with the library said the event has been canceled the past few years due to Covid and the flood, and they are thrilled to finally get to bring it back.

“It’s just so much fun and I just love seeing the community coming together, and everybody gets the chance to actually go to like a mini-Comic-Con because some of the larger ones are so much farther away. Some of the stuff is so expensive per price ticket. Our little mini-Comic-Con is free to the public,” the two said.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the library.

The cosplay contest begins at 12 p.m.

Plus, a murder mystery event for folks 18 and up begins at 4:30 p.m. that evening.

