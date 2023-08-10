EKY library to host free mini-comic convention for community

COMIC CON
COMIC CON(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Comic Calooza mini-con will be hosted at the Perry County Public Library.

People of all ages are invited to join for a cosplay contest, trivia, and round table discussions. Local vendors will also be at the event to add to the fun.

Jessica Chandler and Amy Eversole with the library said the event has been canceled the past few years due to Covid and the flood, and they are thrilled to finally get to bring it back.

“It’s just so much fun and I just love seeing the community coming together, and everybody gets the chance to actually go to like a mini-Comic-Con because some of the larger ones are so much farther away. Some of the stuff is so expensive per price ticket. Our little mini-Comic-Con is free to the public,” the two said.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the library.

The cosplay contest begins at 12 p.m.

Plus, a murder mystery event for folks 18 and up begins at 4:30 p.m. that evening.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
MGN police lights
Perry Co. road now open after tractor-trailer crash
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Jordan Blake Taylor
Man accused of killing one baby charged with death of another

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Madison 6
A southern Kentucky man who is already behind bars on one charge involving the death of a child...
SKY man facing indictment in Clay County
WANTED MAN
Man wanted in Mingo County on a host of felony charges
London DUI arrest
Man arrested for DUI and multiple other charges