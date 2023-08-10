EKY artist raising money for fallen officer’s family

LOGAN MEDLOCK PAINTING LONDON LAUREL GEORGE ELLEN JACKSON
LOGAN MEDLOCK PAINTING LONDON LAUREL GEORGE ELLEN JACKSON(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - George Ellen Jackson heard the crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock from her home.

Now, she is using her skills as an artist to raise money for Medlock’s family.

Jackson is raffling off a painting she did of Officer Medlock and his father fishing this Saturday at an art show in London.

Medlock was killed in the line of duty last October.

“So, the next morning you know I found out who it was, and it kind of bothered me because I had met him a few times before and he was always really nice, so it kind of stuck out to me,” said Jackson. “So, when we decided to do this, you know the art show, I thought, what a better way to get the community to pull together and raise money for him and his family.”

The art show is this Saturday at the London Farmer’s Market. You can purchase raffle tickets for five dollars at the London Police Department or at the art show.

The show will run from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The raffle will be at 8 p.m.

