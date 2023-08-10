DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Letcher County Central

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cougars return a number of underclassmen to the gridiron.

“We’ve got a young team, got a good core coming back,” head coach Junior Matthews said. “Got a lot of sophomores and juniors that will be a year older and wiser so we’re looking forward to getting those guys back on the field and getting started.”

22 combined sophomores and juniors to be exact.

The young leadership will be crucial for the blue and white who said goodbye to the leader under center, Jonah Little.

“Some players you don’t replace and he had a phenomenal year,” Matthews said. “Probably the best year of any player here at Letcher Central. He’s going to be hard to replace.”

The dual-threat QB1 threw for more than 1,200 passing yards and rushed for 1,700 rushing yards.

A loss like that leaves big shoes to fill but many players are showing they fill that void.

“The younger guys are really stepping up to show that they can be in his spot if they have to,” senior running back, Issac Matthews said. “And that they can.”

The Cougars are also not without players willing to lead the way.

“We have a lot of good leaders, a lot of young leaders that want the same thing,” Issac Matthews said. “They want to go as far as we can in the playoffs.”

A goal to advance past the second round for the first time since 2009.

But for Junior Matthews, it’s all about the game in front of them.

“You know we just focus on game to game,” Junior Matthews said. “We’ve got a tough schedule. We don’t have any easy weeks so you take it a week at a time.”

Letcher County ended last season with a record of 8-4 with a loss in the district round of the playoffs.

Their 2023 schedule is below:

